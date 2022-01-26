MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the weekend fatal shooting of a man whose 2-year-old son watched.

The teenager, of Montgomery, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Thomas Hand Jr., 37. Hand is the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, who is from D’Iberville, Mississippi. Their toddler was reportedly at their home in Montgomery when the shooting occurred.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a man being shot. Police said officers found Hand, who had suffered a fatal wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, WSFA-TV reported.

The suspect was arrested. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center. It was unknown if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Details on what sparked the shooting have not been released. The case remains under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

The Hands married in 2016. Kozlowski Hand recently announced she is pregnant with their second child.

Funeral services, according to a Facebook post by the deceased’s wife, will be held in Metairie, Louisiana, where Hand is originally from. She also said she would be moving her Montgomery-based health business back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to be closer to family.