Alabama’s first coronavirus case confirmed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s first coronavirus (COVID-19) case has been confirmed, according to a statement released by Governor Kay Ivey Friday morning.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) corroborated Gov. Ivey’s announcement in a press conference at 10 a.m. State health officials say rumors of cases in Alabama before Friday morning were untrue. This case was discovered and confirmed at 8 a.m. CT, they say.

According to ADPH officials, the person who contracted COVID-19 is a resident of Montgomery County. This individual had traveled out of state and self-isolated at home since feeling unwell. According to the Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, this person had chronic health conditions, and therefore, was considered a high-risk patient.

RELATED: Central Alabama events cancelled due to coronavirus threat

“We believe we have a good plan in place. We believe Alabama is prepared,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris says ADPH will apply the $5 million emergency funding from the state legislature toward the opening of COVID-19 screening centers “in virtually every county.” The turnaround time for test results will be between 24 and 72 hours.

Officials are continuing to recommend people stay home when sick, avoid large gatherings of over 500 people, refrain from touching their face and stand at least six feet away from others.

WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin speaks after Alabama’s first confirmed coronavirus case announced

According to Alabama State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eric Mackey, while state officials are not encouraging school closures, they are recommending the cancellation of large assemblies like plays and pep rallies. All large-scale school conferences will be cancelled at least through April 30. ADPH is not deviating from its current school policy.

It has been a week since Alabama began testing for coronavirus.

RELATED: Can’t find hand sanitizer at the store? Make your own

Read the governor’s statement in its entirety below:

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, upon learning of Alabama’s first confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, released the following statement:

“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.

“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.

“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: “The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled.”

LATEST POSTS