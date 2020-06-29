Alleged Golden State Killer to plead guilty to murders

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento, Calif. The 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday, June 29, 2020, to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades says he will plead guilty to murder and admit dozens of sex assaults.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. said Monday he will plead guilty to the charges in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer. He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.

