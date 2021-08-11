Allen Glick, mob front man and 1970’s casino boss, has died

Allen Glick was featured prominently in both the 1987 and 1995 versions of the documentary "Mob on the Run". You can watch both documentaries in their entirety below within this article.

MYSTERY WIRE — One of the most important figures in the history of organized crime died quietly in Southern California a few days ago.

Allen Glick was once considered to be the boy wonder of the Nevada casino industry, but in reality, was a front man for the mob.

Allen R. Glick’s initials – A.R.G – inspired the name of his company, Argent Corporation, which, at its zenith, owned four Las Vegas casinos, second only to billionaire Howard Hughes. This included the Stardust, Hacienda, Fremont, and Mariana.

Glick, a lawyer, and developer was only 32 years old, with no experience in the casino industry, when he was handed a $67 mil. loan from the Teamsters Union pension fund, a loan made possible because Glick knew the son of mob boss Frank Balistrieri.

STRINGS ATTACHED

That loan, and the others that followed, came with strings attached.

Notably, the number two executive in Glick’s empire was a convicted sports fixer with lifelong mob ties, Frank ‘Lefty’ Rosenthal at the Stardust Hotel and Casino. It was during this period when Glick was ironically honored as the Las Vegas man of the year.

Both Rosenthal and Glick were portrayed in the 1995 movie “Casino”. Rosenthal’s character was Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein and Glick’s character in the movie, Phillip Green, was portrayed by Kevin Pollak.

In reality though, Rosenthal didn’t report to Glick. He reported directly to the head of the Chicago outfit, as detailed in a groundbreaking 1987 television documentary “Mob on the Run”. The original “Mob on the Run” documentary was produced by former KLAS-TV investigative reporter Ned Day and former KLAS-TV news director Bob Stoldal.

In 1995, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas produced an updated version of “Mob on the Run”.

The Argent casinos were skimmed for millions of dollars. That money made its way back to organized crime.

After the scheme was eventually exposed, and key players were murdered, Glick became a government witness, helping to convict all of the heads of the midwestern mob.

Glick was never charged for being a mob front man, but lived in a San Diego area walled estate for the rest of his life until passing away at 79-years-old from Cancer.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published the following obituary and photograph.

Allen R. Glick

April 11, 1942 – August 2, 2021

La Jolla, CA Allen R. Glick passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Allen is survived by his loving sweetheart of 25 years, wife Kathleen Glick, his sons whom he was immensely proud of Todd and Cary Glick, and cherished grandsons Aaron and Adam Glick. Allen was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 11th, 1942, son of Jack and Pearl Glick. He attended The Kiski School, earned his BA at Ohio State University, and his JD from Case-Western Reserve School of Law. Allen was admitted into both The California and Pennsylvania Bars. Allen entered the military in 1967 as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police Branch. He was transferred to Special Operations where he served as a Captain in Vietnam. He learned to speak Vietnamese to aid the Army in military search and rescue operations. His bravery there showed no bounds and for that was awarded The Bronze Star, three Combat Air Medals and the Vietnamese Medal of Honor. He was Honorably Discharged in 1969. Allen’s business accomplishments are immeasurable. He joined the American Housing Guild of San Diego, and the Saratoga Land Development Company. From there he went on to form his own company which purchased the Hacienda Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel was developed into a first-class property with the largest recreational vehicle park in Southern Nevada. He pioneered the development of the south end of the Las Vegas “Strip”. In 1974, Allen acquired Recrion Corporation, (subsequently renamed Argent Corporation). As Chairman and President of Argent Corporation, Allen owned and operated the Stardust Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Marina Casino. Argent Corporation was one of the largest owners of casino and hotel properties in Nevada in the mid-seventies, bringing the first race and sports book operation to the “Strip”. His company was also responsible for bringing the Siegfreid and Roy show into prominence. Allen sold his Las Vegas holdings in 1980. He was second only to Howard Hughes in the ownership of hotels and casinos. Allen was President and owner of ARG Enterprises, LLC,in La Jolla, California.



The company was a private, diversified company whose central activities were real estate investments, (apartments and warehouses). The company has been involved in projects in Southern and Northern California, Arizona and Oregon. He served as advisor and/or consultant to several real estate developers in the context of financing and strategic planning. In addition, Allen was involved in advising, structuring and mediating several ventures for private investors. He has had joint ventures with the Lai Sun Group, Hong Kong, PAGOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming), and Marco Polo Pure China Fund, Hong Kong. Allen owned several casinos in Costa Rica, was the innovator and developer of the Philippine Dream, a floating entertainment center located in Cebu, Mactan, Philippines. He was responsible for the expansion of the successful lottery operation in Caracus, Venezula by introducing VLT machines. He also was involved in the development and building of one of the major office complexes in Georgetown, Grand Cayman Islands, B.V.I, and with the building and operation of a major entertainment center in Macau.Allen’s board memberships included Former Chairman and member of Scripps Memorial Hospital Advisory Board, La Jolla, California, Challenged Athletes, San Diego Sheriff Association, Kiski Board of Trustees, Saltsburg, Pennsylvania Even with his many business accomplishments, the greatest measure of his life was his devotion to his wife Kathy, his family and friends. Allen lived a full and wonderful life enjoying many global adventures. Allen will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness. His presence will be dearly missed by all those that knew him. Published by San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 5, 2021.

Below is the original “Mob on the Run” from 1987.