COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening for two girls who went missing from Columbus, Georgia. That alert remains active as of Monday morning.

Kyle Horne, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4, were last seen at the Burger King in north Columbus.

Police say they could be seen leaving slightly before noon in a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV with Georgia Tag “TGS7835.”

They are now believed to be in a 2004 Gold Lexus with a Georgia tag reading “SBZ8631.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mikaela Harell is a suspect.

Police say the two girls are believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information is asked to call local police.