AUSTIN (KXAN) — An American Airlines employee died Thursday at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), and the Austin Police Department is investigating the incident as accidental, according to police.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to a crash incident at AUS after airport communications called 911 requesting emergency services, Public Information Officer Destiny Silva of the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing at the airport.

The APD said an airline employee was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

APD and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to find the employee suffering from injuries in the area of the tarmac where planes park, to pick up and drop off passengers. The man died at the scene.

Silva said the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is investigating the death as accidental.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS),” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

“We recognize the sensitive nature, and we really appreciate the community’s patience as we fully investigate,” Silva said.