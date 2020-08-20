AP Exclusive: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

FILE – This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. On Friday, July 31, 2020, a federal appeals court overturned the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. (FBI via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Barr told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Justice Department will appeal a July court decision that tossed Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine whether he should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit court found that the judge who oversaw the 2015 trial did not adequately question potential jurors about what they had read or heard about the highly publicized case.

