AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

The Los Angeles arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for two decades. The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore – 24 for him and 2 for her.

Staples Center has played host to other memorials, including for Michael Jackson. The helicopter carrying Bryant and the others was headed to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy outside Los Angles when it crashed on Jan. 26.