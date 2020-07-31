Coronavirus Information

AP Source: Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start for football schedule

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

(AP) – The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule. The decision was confirmed by a person involved with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press.

The conference announced three weeks ago that it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 members a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by  the pandemic.

The Pac-12 is the third Power Five football conference to detail its schedule changes this week

