AP Source: Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start for football schedule

(AP) – The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule. The decision was confirmed by a person involved with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press.
The conference announced three weeks ago that it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 members a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The Pac-12 is the third Power Five football conference to detail its schedule changes this week
LATEST STORIES:
- Unsolicited seed packages could be a ‘brushing scam’
- Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
- US ambassador to Mexico talks trade, safety during visit to Chihuahua
- Lawmaker warns OKC Thunder players against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
- Gaffa FC advances to NISA Championship