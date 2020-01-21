Appeals court rejects Weinstein bid to move trial out of NYC

Harvey Weinstein leaves court during his rape trial, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – An appeals court turned down Harvey Weinstein’s bid to get his rape trial moved out of New York City on the eve of opening statements.

A panel of state appellate judges said no, without elaborating, in a brief ruling Tuesday. Openings are set for Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Weinstein’s lawyers have argued it’s impossible for the disgraced movie mogul to get a fair trial in New York City, where they say he is being subjected to a “media and entertainment circus” that could influence jurors.

Prosecutors said the publicity surrounding Weinstein extends far beyond New York City, and they noted that the chosen jurors indicated they could be fair and impartial.