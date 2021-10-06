Arrest made in deadly Curry Street stabbing, suspect charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect wanted in connection to the deadly Curry Street stabbing that happened late Sunday night has been taken into police custody.

According to police, Antoine Dante Bell, age 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of Salaysia Duerner, age 45. Bell was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Oct. 5, 2021.

Police say Duerner was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Curry Street and Braselman Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:24 p.m.

Bell is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm or Knife during Commission of Crime, and Murder.

Anyone with information should call Detective S.Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or email at shayes@columbusga.orgIf you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).