Astronauts gear up for Friday spacewalk amid planning for Crew Dragon return

A camera on the International Space Station captured a view of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after its autonomous docking at the lab’s forward port on May 31. NASA

(CBS)-Space station commander Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken plan to float outside Friday for the first of up to four spacewalks needed to complete the replacement of aging batteries in the lab’s solar power system. NASA managers hope to get the work done in time for Behnken and crewmate Douglas Hurley to return to Earth aboard their Crew Dragon capsule around August 2, officials said Wednesday.

When the SpaceX capsule blasted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket May 30, NASA managers had not specified a return date. But flight controllers now are “looking at landing in the early August timeframe,” Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, told reporters during a spacewalk preview teleconference.

“The earliest would be around the second of August,” he added. “We’re working those opportunities with the space station program.”

An early August splashdown for the SpaceX capsule would give engineers time to thoroughly evaluate the spacecraft’s first piloted test flight, known as Demo 2, before clearing the decks for an operational, full-duration mission with four astronauts in the mid-September timeframe. That flight is known as the Crew One mission.

LATEST STORIES: