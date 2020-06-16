Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks had several citizen complaints against him, records show

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

(CNN)-Newly released records show the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last week had several citizen complaints against him prior to the incident.

Garrett Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department a day after Brooks’ killing — shortly after the police chief announced she was stepping down.

A second officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty.

Rolfe’s citizen complaints date back to 2015, according to records released by Atlanta police.

All incidents have notes that no action was taken.

A 2016 use of force complaint resulted in a written reprimand the following year, records show.

“I could have told people, ‘I guarantee you this officer has had issues in the past.’ It’s normally that situation,” L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks’ family said Monday night. “You know who causes issues or who has had prior issues or who has has complaints. A lot of them don’t get justified and then they stay on the force.”

CNN has reached out to the department for more information on the officers’ records. CNN has also reached out to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Rolfe and Brosnan have not responded to repeated requests for comment.