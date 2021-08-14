Auburn police question mother for leaving child alone in vehicle, child taken to EAMC

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are questioning a mother after police say she left her child unattended in a vehicle at The Village Dormitory area on Auburn University’s campus Friday afternoon.

“A driver left their child unattended in a vehicle with the windows partially cracked. Samaritans saw the child was unattended, retrieved the child, and notified authorities,” said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.

The child was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and is doing fine.

The mother was located minutes after the child was retrieved and is now speaking with detectives.

We will update you if charges are filed on the case.