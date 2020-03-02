New Hampshire officials confirm state’s 1st case of coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire officials say a hospital system employee who recently traveled to Italy is the first person in the state to test positive for the new coronavirus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Monday the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains at home in Grafton County while health officials investigate.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have occurred worldwide since the virus emerged in China in late 2019. About 3,000 people have died.

The illness is characterized by fever and coughing and, in serious cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia. The first reported death in the U.S. from the virus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle.