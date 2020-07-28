Authorities searching for possible mother of boy found in Florida

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman from Alabama in connection to a child found in south Florida.

Detectives are searching for Leila Cavett of Walker County. If you have seen her or have information that can help authorities, please call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.

The Miramar Police Department is also searching for Cavett because authorities believe she is possibly the mother of a boy found in Miramar, Fla. Sunday, May 26, 2020. The police department reported that they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 (mid-to-late 90s model), with a maroon or red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

LATEST POSTS