Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2012, file photo, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon attend the premiere party for “The Houstons On Our Own” at the Tribeca Grand hotel in New York. Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Brown was the daughter of Whitney Houston. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year’s Day.

Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gordon’s death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma.

Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.