Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes while on bail

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.
Avenatti was arrested late Tuesday at a state bar court hearing in Los Angeles where lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients. Avenatti is expected to appear in a Southern California courtroom Wednesday morning.
Court documents supporting the arrest lay out several schemes orchestrated by Avenatti to hide his assets from creditors and continue to live a lavish lifestyle amid debts surpassing $10 million. He reportedly declared his innocence after his arrest Tuesday.