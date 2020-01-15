Interactive Radar

Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes while on bail

FILE – In this May 28, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti leaves a courthouse in New York following a hearing. Avenatti has been rearrested for alleged bail violations, prosecutors in New York told a judge late Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.

Avenatti was arrested late Tuesday at a state bar court hearing in Los Angeles where lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients. Avenatti is expected to appear in a Southern California courtroom Wednesday morning.

Court documents supporting the arrest lay out several schemes orchestrated by Avenatti to hide his assets from creditors and continue to live a lavish lifestyle amid debts surpassing $10 million. He reportedly declared his innocence after his arrest Tuesday.

