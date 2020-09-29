Barry Jenkins to direct ‘Lion King’ follow-up

NEW YORK (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. will make a follow-up to the 2019 live-action “The Lion King,” with Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” and the James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk,” set to direct.
Disney announced plans Tuesday for a prequel to the last year’s photorealistic remake.
The new “Lion King” grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. But a “Lion King” sequel with Jenkins directing was unexpected.
Jenkins said the film would further his work “chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Louisiana man accused of hiding in Florida 15-year-old’s bedroom, having sex since August
- Deadline to complete 2020 Census approaching
- 500,000 sharks might have to die to fight COVID-19, advocacy group says
- Juarez teen caught with 63 fake U.S. and Mexican passports
- Solar storm brings northern lights to mainland US. Here’s how to watch