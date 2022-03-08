11 a.m. Update: Bay County Emergency Management has issued new maps about the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.

The Bear Creek community remains under a mandatory evacuation order due to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, which grew overnight to 28,109 acres, and is now primarily located in Calhoun County. Please see the attached maps.

Bertha Swamp Road Fire

Evacuation Zone for Bertha Swamp Road Fire



Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford released a statement Tuesday morning about the response to the wildfires. His entire statement is below:



This week has been another challenge that we in Bay County have faced with incredible resiliency and strength.



I witnessed acts of heroism by deputies and firefighters that truly saved lives and hundreds of homes. The dedication and sacrifices that the deputies and staff of the Bay County Sheriffs Office, local police departments, firefighters, forestry, Florida National Guard, and emergency services make are truly an inspiration to me.



Our leadership team at the state and local level is strong and doesn’t let egos get in the way of doing what’s right for our community. Governor Desantis, CFO Jimmy Patronis, DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Representative Trumbull, Senator Gainer, Congressman Dunn and others never left our side and were instrumental in getting the resources on the ground we needed.



Our local police chiefs are the best partners I could ask for and we are there for each other. We have been through a lot standing right beside our county leadership and they show what true leadership means. County Manager Bob Majka, Chief Monroe and their staff are the best of the best. Our County Commissioners were at the command post and in the field all day, every day providing the resources and support we needed.



Although we are not out of the woods, I’m feeling very grateful this morning to serve with these great men and women in the best county in the country. Thank you to all the citizens of Bay County who show what it’s truly like to support first responders, making our job such a blessing. May God bless us and continue to keep us safe.



Sheriff Tommy Ford

8:30 AM UPDATE: (WMBB) — Here’s the latest from Bay County Emergency Services:

At this time the Bertha Swamp Rd Fire is 28,109 acres and 10% contained. The majority of the growth is in Calhoun County. We will have a map soon.

The Adkins Rd Fire is 875 acres and is 50% contained.

The Star Rd fire is 250 acres and is 60% contained.

We have had questions about why it’s called the #ChipolaComplex. Our Florida Forest Service district is called Chipola. A multiple fire response is referred to as a complex.

8:00 AM UPDATE:

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, held a news conference Tuesday morning about the Bay County wildfires.



She was joined by Johnny Sabo, Assistant Director of the Florida Forest Service and Anthony Petellat, Incident Commander at the Florida Forest Service. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

