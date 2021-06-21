Best Prime Day deals on clothes and accessories

This Prime Day, Amazon is offering deals on TikTok-famous clothes and accessories in addition to basics from brands like Goodthreads.

Catch this year’s Prime Day markdowns on clothes and accessories

Amazon Prime Day — an annual sales event spanning nearly every category on the site — is finally here, and the deals are in. This year, there’s something for everyone with discounts on clothes and accessories from favorite brands like Van Heusen, Core 10 and Calvin Klein. So whether you’re in the market for a new pair of biking shorts, toddler’s clothes or pants, you’ll find it on Prime Day.

Check out the top Prime Day deals in the following categories: trending, shirts, shorts, dresses, pants, outerwear, shoes and accessories.

Trending

Orolay Women’s Coat

A mid-length coat insulated with duck down delivers on style and warmth. Windproof, moisture resistant and durable, this lightweight coat comes with a large hood and multiple pockets. Grab yours for $139.99.

Levi’s Regular and Big & Tall Fit Jeans

High-quality, straight-legged jeans tailored for either a “regular” or “big and tall” fit. Roomy enough for mobility without losing form. These pants can be had as low as $24.99.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Boys’ Sleeper Gowns

Coming in several colors and design options, these sleeper gowns are soft enough for your baby’s skin and are currently available for $15.60. The cinched hems provide warmth, while the overall design makes them easy to put on and adjust for diaper changes.

Adidas Originals 3-Stripe Leggings

Form-fitting, non-restrictive leggings made from sustainable materials for relaxing and outdoor use. Multiple color options, each with an iconic three-stripe design on each leg. Get yours for as little as $19.49.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Denim Jacket

A unisex denim jacket for toddlers that contains extra stretchy material for comfort. It’s $19.90 on Prime Day and it’s durable enough for outside playtime with a snap-up design for convenient wear.

Best markdowns on products we love

The ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Pulloveris an asymmetric pullover with long sleeves from a designer brand that’s great for nearly any season and occasion. With multiple solid colors to choose from, this oversized pullover pairs well with any pant or accessory. Available for $36.99.

CRZ Yoga Leggings are so stretchy and comfortable you’ll barely notice them even during the most intense exercise. Moisture-wicking fabric offers a four-way stretch for any activity. Additional features include reflective ankles and a drawstring closure. Available for as low as $22.40.

The Maamgic Men’s Swim Trunks are quick dry swim trunks with soft mesh lining and an adjustable, elastic waistband. They come in over 20 fun designs, offer a slim fit and are flexible enough for swimming, fishing or any other water-based activity. Get your pair for $15.99.

Sleeveless and open-backed, the CNJUYEE Workout Top for Women is an athletic top that emphasizes style, comfort, breathability and function while working out or doing a high-performance training exercise. Available for $14.98.

The WIHOLL Women’s Summer T-Shirt is a chic summer top with a flattering look designed to fit any body type. It comes in several solid colors and striped patterns. Get one for $16.99.

Shirts

Adreamly Loose Strappy T-Shirt

Fashionable women’s shirt with scoop neck and crisscross cold shoulder design for casual wear and leisure occasions. On Prime Day, this shirt is available for $9.99.

Calvin Klein Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt

A classy button-down shirt made of high-quality soft cotton provides all-day comfort. It comes in many colors and can be worn for casual or dressier events when paired with a nice pair of jeans or slacks. It’s on sale for $27.23.

Dragon Fit Sleeveless Yoga T-Shirt

Sleeveless tank crop with moisture-wicking properties and maximum breathability during workouts. Versatile top for casual indoor and outdoor use. It’s available for $17.98.

Amazon Essentials Tank Tops

Simple, comfortable tank tops for girls for warm summer days and back-to-school shopping. It’s on sale for $11.10.

Best markdowns on products we love

Made of 100% cotton, the Vineyard Vines Long Sleeve Modern T-Shirt is great for casual wear and lounging. It has a relaxed fit, a unique logo and a convenient front pocket. Get yours for $41.94.

Long-lasting, soft and breathable, the Lucky Brand Men’s USA Flag Tee Shirt fits true to size and is perfect for warm weather. Plus, the patriotic pattern and American Navy color scheme make it stand out. Now available for $24.99.

The Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt is a lightweight, comfortable t-shirt with a ribbed crew neckline perfect for a casual outing. It’s form-fitting but still stretchy enough for mobility. Prime Day slashed the price to $9.

The Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt is designed for mobility and breathability with its anti-odor, moisture-wicking technology. It can be sized up for a looser fit. Prices start at $16.25.

Made of lightweight, super soft fabric that prevents odor, sweat and moisture buildup, the Under Armour Women’s Tech V-Neck T-Shirt melds fashion with comfort during the most active parts of your day. Get yours for $16.87.

The GRACE KARIN Essential Cardigan Sweater is a long cardigan sweater with two front pockets and a shawl collar drape perfect for any occasion. You can pair it with casual wear for a fashionable style. Depending on size, sales start at $24.99.

Pants and shorts

Silver Jeans Co. Men’s Allan Classic Fit Shorts

For a classic style, these shorts provide superior flexibility, comfort and performance. Great for those who like to keep moving. Get yours for $48.30.

Yogipace Straight Leg Dress Pants

These stylish, wrinkle-resistant pants offer breathability, comfort and mobility. Versatile enough for the workplace, lounging around and exercise. Deals start at $32.99.

Silver Jeans Co. Men’s Grayson Easy Fit Straight Leg Jeans

High-quality jeans deliver on performance and form without sacrificing flexibility and comfort. They sit right at the waist and run true to size. Get yours for $44.55.

Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Mid Rise Boyfriend Shorts

Comfortable and stylish, these mid-rise shorts come in several colors and are perfect for casual occasions. They also offer a bit of stretch and were designed to fit most body types. Prime Day has slashed the price down to $41.30.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Multi-Pack Knit Shorts

Tagless cotton shorts with a drawstring closure and cargo pockets durable enough for all-day wear and play. Deals start at $16.90.

Best markdowns on products we love

KTGIREM Leggings are textured, high-waisted workout pants that are quick-dry, flattering, ventilated and flexible enough for even the most intense workouts. Sales start at $13.90.

The Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Avery Skinny Jeans are high rise, form-fitting and stretchy, so you can move freely while wearing them without worrying about them slipping. The material is soft and comfortable enough to be worn all day long. Prime Day deals start at $22.91.

Designed with four-way stretch for easy movement, the Heathyoga Yoga Pants have a barely-there feel while wearing them. Fashionable and functional with deep side pockets and maximum stretch, these yoga pants are on sale for $17.95.

The Amazon Essentials Men’s Shorts are comfortable summer shorts with a classic, straight fit and good length. Great for keeping cool on casual days out in the sun. Get yours for $15.90.

Tailored to fit either just above or below the knee depending on preference, these Dockers Men’s Perfect Shorts offer mobility and comfort on even the hottest days. Deals start at $20.79.

Dresses

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Fashionable and flirty, this sleeveless dress is comfortable and breezy with a flattering fit. Get yours for $29.50.

MILLCHIC Summer Playsuit

Sleeveless and casual, this summer playsuit has a stylish design and effortless feel. It’s perfect for dressing up or down as the occasion requires. Available for as low as $11.93.

Odosalii Romper

With several solid colors to choose from, this romper offers a relaxed, chic look. The fabric is moisture resistant, odor resistant and breathable. Available for $20.99.

Amazon Essentials Girls’ Tank Dress

This two-pack of tank dresses comes with one solid and one patterned option, both of which fit true to size. It’s lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear. Depending on size, this dress is available for as little as $20.90.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Sleeveless Dresses

Casual summer dresses with fun patterns and graphics for toddlers. Get one for $17.90.

Best markdowns on products we love

The Angashion Summer Dress is a Bohemian-style summer dress with adjustable spaghetti straps and a unique button-down front. It comes in multiple patterns including floral, striped and solid. Available for as low as $19.99.

The Berryou Short Sleeve Summer Dress is a trendy, flowy summer dress with a V neck and front knot twist for casual, flirtatious fun. This dress is available for as little as $15.99, depending on size.

A festive dress, the MITILLY Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless Dress is perfect for fun summer and early autumn days out on the beach or in the sun. Get yours for $25.99.

The YATHON Casual Dress is a backless dress combining summer fashion with practicality with spaghetti straps, pockets and elastic material. It’s available for $19.98.

The GRACE KARIN Strapless Maxi Dress is a pleated, off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a wrapped A-line style bust and convenient pockets suitable for a day out and about. This maxi dress is available for as low as $28.99.

Outerwear

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket

Long-sleeved jean jacket with a straight silhouette, button closures on the cuffs, point collar and adjustable back waist tabs. It’s available for as little as $39.75.

WenVen Men’s Casual Washed Cotton Military Jacket

Fitted, durable jacket with a heavy-duty zipper, adjustable cuffs and a classic style. Get yours for $52.99.

Little Donkey Andy Women’s Convertible Jacket

Convertible jacket with removable sleeves, a UPF 50+ rating, four-way stretch and water-resistant material, it’s yours for $37.99.

IjnUhb Waterproof Hooded Jacket

Unisex windbreaker with neat patterns, easy-to-use zipper and reflective stripes for your kid’s safety. It’s available for $25.99.

Columbia Switchback III Rain Jacket

Designed in nearly every color, this lightweight jacket is waterproof and allows for maximum mobility. Get yours for as little as $29.99.

Best markdowns on products we love

With plenty of secure front pockets and a fleece-lined hood, the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket will keep you nice and cozy on brisk winter days. Depending on size, you can get yours for as low as $149.99.

Compact and lightweight, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Puffer Coat is the perfect outer layer to keep you warm this coming winter. Available for as low as $40.08.

For those looking to spend winter in the snow, check out the Wantdo 3-in-1 Ski Jacket. Designed for skiing and snowboarding, this jacket is versatile and will keep you warm and dry. It also has underarm vents, a removable hood and deep hand pockets. It’s on sale for $80.97.

This lightweight men’s rain jacket by Little Donkey is durable, has adjustable cuffs, a breathable lining and secure pockets. Great for outdoor recreation in the rain. It costs $44.99.

Vineyard Vines Men’s Collegiate Shep Shirt is a long-sleeved pullover with a half zipper and classic fit for all-day comfort and warmth. It’s made of durable, breathable and moisture-wicking material. Prices start at $83.07.

Shoes and accessories

Adidas Women’s Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals

Easy slip-on sandals offering arch support and padded insoles for all-day wearability. Get yours for $26.24.

Athlefit Closed Toe Sandals

These unisex, soft sole, sporty sandals are designed to protect your feet in or out of the water. These sandals are $19.99.

Invicta Men’s Stainless Steel Watch

A top-notch and sophisticated watch designed for marine activities, diving and water recreation. It’s made of two-tone steel and has a gold band. Get yours for $65.68.

MINTEGRA Shoulder Handbag

A casual purse with plenty of zippered and secure pockets to hold all of the essentials. It comes with anti-theft technology and waterproof treatment to keep your things safe. It’s on sale for $23.99.

Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair

A three-pack selection of nonslip hair clips for any fashion or hairstyle. On sale for $8.39.

Best markdowns on products we love

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews.