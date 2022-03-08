(WJW) – The company that made headlines last year when it laid off 900 people during a Zoom call is at the center of another human resources debacle.

Online mortgage lender Better.com told media outlets Tuesday that the company will be laying off about a third of its employees. The mass layoffs will include roughly 3,000 employees in the United States and India, TechCrunch reported.

Yet again, the way the company notified its workers is causing criticism, however. Some employees said a notification popped up in the human resources app Workday informing them they had received a severance check before the company even reached out to inform them, according to the report.

Better.com was apparently planning to announce the layoffs on Wednesday, but the severance pay slips were posted too early. One employee said there was no communication from the company prior to the checks: “No email, no call, nothing.”

Better.com is paying the laid off employees 60 to 80 days severance, according to the New York Times.

In December, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced he was laying off hundreds of employees during a three-minute video on Zoom.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” he said in the video. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Garg, who founded the company in 2014, later apologized.

“I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be,” he said.