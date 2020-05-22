Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black Trump backers

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he “should not have been so cavalier” in comments earlier Friday in which he suggested African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden addressed the controversy during a conference call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon after his earlier remarks during an interview with a prominent black radio host stirred an uproar over whether he was being condescending to African American voters.

Trump’s campaign denounced Biden’s initial comments, contending that “a 77-year-old white man” was trying to tell black Americans how to vote.