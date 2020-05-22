Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black Trump backers

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Biden (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he “should not have been so cavalier” in comments earlier Friday in which he suggested African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden addressed the controversy during a conference call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon after his earlier remarks during an interview with a prominent black radio host stirred an uproar over whether he was being condescending to African American voters.

Trump’s campaign denounced Biden’s initial comments, contending that “a 77-year-old white man” was trying to tell black Americans how to vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories