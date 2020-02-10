Big wins for ‘Parasite’ give Oscar night an emotional high

(AP) – Bong Joon Ho kept saying he was ready for a drink. But the Oscars weren’t ready to stop giving him awards.

By the end, the South Korean director and his masterful social thriller “Parasite” had won best original screenplay, best international film, best director, and best picture, the latter a history-shattering win as the first non-English language film to win the top prize in the Oscars’ 92-year history.

They weren’t the only telling moments from the show, which Janelle Monae kicked off with a rousing performance and also featured the first Maori to win an Oscar, and the first presenter with Down syndrome.