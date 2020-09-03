Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor, ‘Fudge Brownie Decadence’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Blue Bell Ice Cream releases new flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence.

In a release, the creamery says Fudge Brownie Decadence is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand

manager for Blue Bell.



The new flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

