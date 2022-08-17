The perfect yard with a green lawn and manicured garden is as American as baseball and apple pie—but that doesn’t mean it’s good for the land.

Lawns and gardens featuring non-native plants, flowers, and grasses require a great deal of water and fertilizer for maintenance. In drier areas of the country, lawn maintenance can drink up three-quarters of a household’s annual water usage, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that as much as half of all water used outdoors for activities like lawn care is wasted due to evaporation and runoff. Meanwhile, fertilizers and weed killers used to maintain non-native turf may contain harmful chemicals that run off into larger bodies of water and contaminate local ecosystems and drinking water.

Many gardeners have turned to native gardening, a technique incorporating plant species that occur naturally within an ecosystem, for a more eco-friendly take on the American lawn and garden. These plants then provide food for local wildlife, including butterflies, birds, and other animals native to a region. Pollinating insects, bees, and butterflies help the plants we eat bear fruit and vegetables, further providing a benefit to humans.

Native gardening reduces the need for fertilizer and pesticides, requires less water, and promotes biodiversity. For states that regularly experience moderate to severe drought, in particular, reining in water by gardening with native plants can more easily promote a healthier environment. Native gardening requires less maintenance, too: Homeowners don’t have to spend as much time or money on mowing, weeding, fertilizing, watering, and maintaining lawn equipment.

For those interested in incorporating native grasses and plants into their yards, Texas Real Estate Source compiled a list of wildflowers native to various U.S. regions from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin. All flowers on this list have bloom times between August and December and are native to one of these six regions of the U.S.: Central Texas, Eastern Woodland, Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Southwestern Desert, and Tallgrass Prairie. The flowers are grouped together by region, and the regions are shown in alphabetical order.

trinityfoto // Shutterstock

Melampodium leucanthum

Common name: Blackfoot Daisy

Native region: Central Texas, Southwestern Desert

Canva

Gaillardia pulchella

Common name: Firewheel

Native region: Central Texas, Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Asclepias asperula

Common name: Antelope-horns

Native region: Central Texas

Canva

Calylophus berlandieri

Common name: Sundrops

Native region: Central Texas

Canva

Commelina erecta

Common name: Dayflower

Native region: Central Texas

Owen Suen // Shutterstock

Cooperia pedunculata

Common name: Rain Lily

Native region: Central Texas

Johanna Veldstra // Shutterstock

Eustoma exaltatum

Common name: Bluebell Gentian

Native region: Central Texas

Canva

Glandularia bipinnatifida

Common name: Prairie Verbena

Native region: Central Texas

Canva

Lobelia cardinalis

Common name: Cardinal Flower

Native region: Central Texas

Canva

Ratibida columnifera

Common name: Prairie Coneflower

Native region: Central Texas

agatchen // Shutterstock

Cornus canadensis

Common name: Bunchberry Dogwood

Native region: Eastern Woodlands

Agnieszka Bacal // Shutterstock

Cypripedium parviflorum

Common name: Yellow Lady’s-slipper Orchid

Native region: Eastern Woodlands

Canva

Cypripedium reginae

Common name: Showy Lady’s Slipper

Native region: Eastern Woodlands

Canva

Linnaea borealis

Common name: Twinflower

Native region: Eastern Woodlands

Agnieszka Bacal // Shutterstock

Silene virginica

Common name: Scarlet Catchfly

Native region: Eastern Woodlands

Canva

Aquilegia formosa

Common name: Western Columbine

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Toshio Umekawa // Shutterstock

Chimaphila umbellata

Common name: Pipsissewa

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Clarkia amoena

Common name: Farewell To Spring

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Eriophyllum lanatum

Common name: Oregon Sunshine

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Erythronium montanum

Common name: White Avalanche-lily

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Eschscholzia californica

Common name: California Poppy

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Eurybia integrifolia

Common name: Thickstem Aster

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Lilium columbianum

Common name: Wild Tiger Lily

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Penstemon newberryi

Common name: Mountain Pride

Native region: Pacific Northwest

Canva

Chamerion angustifolium

Common name: Fireweed

Native region: Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest

Canva

Aquilegia coerulea

Common name: Rocky Mountain Columbine

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Arnica cordifolia

Common name: Heartleaf Arnica

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Calochortus nuttallii

Common name: Sego Lily

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Caltha leptosepala

Common name: White Marsh-marigold

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Campanula rotundifolia

Common name: Bluebell

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Cardamine cordifolia

Common name: Heartleaf Bittercress

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Castilleja rhexiifolia

Common name: Splitleaf Indian Paintbrush

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Dasiphora fruticosa ssp. floribunda

Common name: Shrubby Cinquefoil

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Delphinium barbeyi

Common name: Subalpine Larkspur

Native region: Rocky Mountains

Canva

Baileya multiradiata

Common name: Desert Marigold

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

Enceliopsis nudicaulis

Common name: Sunray

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Fallugia paradoxa

Common name: Apache Plume

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Charles T. Peden // Shutterstock

Hibiscus coulteri

Common name: Desert Rosemallow

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Kallstroemia grandiflora

Common name: Desert Poppy

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Mentzelia pumila

Common name: Dwarf Mentzelia

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Phlox tenuifolia

Common name: Santa Catalina Mountain Phlox

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Psilostrophe cooperi

Common name: Whitestem Paperflower

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Scabrethia scabra ssp. scabra

Common name: Badlands Mule-ears

Native region: Southwestern Desert

Canva

Anaphalis margaritacea

Common name: Western Pearly Everlasting

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Asclepias tuberosa

Common name: Butterfly Milkweed

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Coreopsis palmata

Common name: Finger Coreopsis

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Eryngium yuccifolium

Common name: Beargrass

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Euphorbia marginata

Common name: Snow On The Mountain

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Eustoma exaltatum ssp. russellianum

Common name: Texas Bluebell

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Glandularia canadensis

Common name: Sweet William

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Helianthus maximiliani

Common name: Maximilian Sunflower

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

Canva

Iris versicolor

Common name: Large Blue Iris

Native region: Tallgrass Prairie

This story originally appeared on Texas Real Estate Source and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.