Body of Mississippi man found in Washington state

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – The body of a 30-year-old Mississippi man was found in Washington State on Sunday, November 28.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, search teams found Andrew Morgan’s body less than half a mile from where his vehicle was found abandoned near I-90 earlier this month. Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office will conduct the medical investigation of Morgan’s cause of death.

The Associated Press reported Morgan was from Mississippi.