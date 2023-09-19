(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she’s scrapping any more romantic outings after getting booted out of a “Beetlejuice” performance, exclaiming, “All future date nights have been canceled.”

The Colorado Republican, along with a male companion, was escorted out of a Denver theater last week for vaping, singing and “causing a disturbance” during a performance of “Beetlejuice.” The incident was first reported by The Denver Post.

A Boebert spokesperson initially denied that the lawmaker had been vaping, before video surfaced showing her doing so at the theater.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the chamber after the Republican-controlled House voted along party lines to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, for comments he made several years ago about investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“It’s always hard whenever there’s gravity put on the voters. I’m here to provide levity, and lift burdens off of people,” Boebert said in an interview with TMZ on Monday. “So anytime that they’re carrying mine, it’s something that you kind of feel deep inside.”

“But ultimately all future date nights have been canceled. And I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert — who filed for divorce from her husband in May — quipped, an apparent reference to reports that her date at the “Beetlejuice” performance is a Democrat.

Asked if her dating life with the man was “over,” the 36-year-old congresswoman replied, “We’ve peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend. And I wish him all the best.”

“All in all, it was mostly a lovely time and I’ve taken responsibility for my actions,” Boebert said of the controversial incident, which her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, slammed as “another notch in the belt of embarrassment.”

“There’s a lot of folks who are certainly understanding and they understand it was part of my personal life, my private time,” Boebert said. “Something I really indulge in.”