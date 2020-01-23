‘Bogus’ Ukraine theory led to Trump’s abuse, Dems tell trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic House prosecutors are arguing at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that he was swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

The Democrats say that led Trump to demand that Ukraine investigate – while he withheld crucial military aid as leverage.

The Democrats scoffed at Trump’s claims that he had good reasons for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the election theory and his political foes, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republican defenders are waiting their turn, which probably will come on Saturday.