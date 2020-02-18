Breaking News
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

National

by: DAVID CRARY/AP National Writer

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) – The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The filing Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. It could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.

Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders decades ago. The organization could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings to raise money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.

