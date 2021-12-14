BREAKING: Helicopter crash shuts down Bonnet Carre Spillway

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Helicopter crash on Spillway
    Helicopter crash on Spillway
  • Helicopter crash on Spillway
    Helicopter crash on Spillway
  • Helicopter crash, photo from LSP
    Helicopter crash, photo from LSP

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are working a helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Troopers responded to I-10 eastbound at milepost 212 shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

WGNO has a crew en route and will provide updates as they become available.

There is currently no word on injuries.

Entergy is investigating a mass power outage incident in Kenner. More than 20,000 customers are without power as of 2:00 p.m.

At this time, officials cannot confirm that the helicopter crash caused the power outage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories