UPDATE 03/24/22 8:32 a.m. – A Midtown hostage standoff at an apartment complex continues at this hour, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon tells News 3.

It started when police responded to a domestic dispute call at the apartment just before midnight Wednesday, Blackmon said.

The Columbus Police Department crisis negotiation team has been working throughout the night to end the standoff.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is currently heavy police on Wynnton Rd. by 18th Ave. and Eberhart Ave.

Wynnton Arts Academy has been placed on a secure perimeter lockdown, students and staff are safe.

Columbus police and EMS are on the scene. News 3 also has a reporter on the scene, stick with us on air and online as this story develops.