Brooklyn boy buys $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn boy bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon, putting his mom — a social work student at NYU — in a financial bind.

The mom of three, handling family expenses along with student loans, cannot afford the $2,618.85 purchase. A woman who took a class with mom Jennifer Bryant set up a GoFundMe for the family.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $7,000 had been raised.

Extra funds were set aside for 4-year-old Noah’s education and any additional support he needs, according to the GoFundMe.

Bryant’s mother thanked donators for their “mind-blowing generosity and support.”

On the fundraising page, Bryant’s friend wrote that Amazon would not take back the SpongeBob popsicles.

“We are aware of the Bryant’s story and are working to connect with them directly,” an Amazon spokesperson told PIX11.