California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) – Wildfires have burned more than two million acres in California this year, setting a new record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes across the state.
Officials say the most striking thing about the record is how early it was set – with the most dangerous part of the year ahead. The previous record was 1.96 million acres burned in 2018. Cal Fire began tracking in 1987.
Dry, hot winds are predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days. Officials expanded evacuation orders Monday for rural communities in the path of a huge fire in California’s Sierra National Forest.
LATEST STORIES:
- Councilman Stokes hosts BBQ for first responders on Labor Day
- Digital First: Lamar County School District names new superintendent
- Good Samaritan helps save driver from burning car in Warren County
- U.S. Senate Race: Eight weeks until General Election
- People celebrate Labor Day at the Rez