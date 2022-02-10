ZACHARY, La. (KLFY) — Police in Zachary, Louisiana stumbled upon something they don’t see every day: a sink in the road with a countertop, faucets, and a crocheted tissue box cover.

Zachary Police say they were dispatched to Main Street, east of the Home Depot regarding an alleged sinkhole causing several crashes in the area.

Police say multiple callers reported that they were attempting to navigate around the sinkhole to avoid getting into a crash.

“You have our attention,” police said.

However, on arrival, officers were unable to locate any sinkholes, but did spot a whole sink in the roadway, with a counter top and faucet.

“Like a WHOLE sink with a countertop, faucets, a crocheted tissue box cover like your grandma had, the whole nine yards,” police reiterated.

A spokesperson said officers did not take a picture of the sink but it was an absolute hazard and very heavy to move.

Afterwards, police said, they resumed patrols.