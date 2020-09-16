Severe Weather Tools

Cardi B files for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset

National

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents Tuesday in Atlanta, according to a Fulton County Courthouse filing. She said there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset.

The hip-hop stars have had a rocky marriage since they secretly wed in 2017. The couple broke up the following year, but eventually decided to work things out.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.

