NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The search is on for a cruise ship passenger that perhaps jumped overboard on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the 13-deck Carnival Valor was returning to New Orleans from its five-day voyage to Mexico that began on Saturday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, crews are searching for a 32-year-old, African American female.

The incident happened approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m., Wednesday reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard.

Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement on the search, which currently involves the U.S. Coast Guard.:

Carnival Valor is supporting the search for a guest who reportedly jumped overboard from her balcony on Wednesday afternoon while the ship was at sea. The ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her. Carnival Crusie Line

The 952-foot, 110,000-ton cruise ship, which holds approximately 4,000 passengers and crew, is scheduled to return on Thursday.