Census Bureau to host news briefing to provide updates on 2020 Census Operations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Census Bureau officials will hold an audio news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to share updates on 2020 Census operations and next steps. A live media Q&A session will immediately follow the briefing.

As of Oct. 19, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 Census with 67.0% accounted for through self-response online, by phone, or by mail, and 32.9% accounted for through the Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operation. In all states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, more than 99% of all addresses have been accounted for, and in all but one state, that number tops 99.9%.