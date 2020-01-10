Interactive Radar

Challenges, distractions stymie Weinstein jury selection

News
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) – Jury selection at the trial of Harvey Weinstein has been stymied by a host of challenges and distractions. The obstacles on Friday including repeatedly denied requests from the defense and a noisy protest.

Dozens of women danced in formation and chanted on the sidewalk outside the Manhattan courthouse where the disgraced movie mogul is on trial.

Judge James Burke denied a request to disqualify anyone who  may have heard the protest. He also denied a defense motion to disqualify 32 potential jurors who may have overheard a woman saying she couldn’t be impartial because her friend had had an encounter with Weinstein. 

