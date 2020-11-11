Charleston International Airport evacuated, flights halted after suspicious package found by TSA Agents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and passengers were told to deplane on Wednesday after a package was deemed suspicious by authorities.

Passengers at the airport said they were told to quickly leave the airport and were directed to the parking garage area.

Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer at Charleston County Aviation Authority, said the evacuation, which also included employees, was called after TSA identified a package that was a potential threat.

“The terminal is empty and it’s safe,” he said.

Summey said the Charleston County Bomb Squad is on scene along with other law enforcement agencies. Passengers were notified via PA announcement, text message, and other forms of communication.

One person tells News 2 authorities have the entrance to the airport blocked and are keeping passengers away from the area.

Photo: Brooke Wood

Photo: Brooke Wood

Photo: Brooke Wood

Provided

According to Flight Aware, all inbound traffic to Charleston has been halted until 2:00 p.m.

They say most flights coming into Charleston from Charlotte were either diverted back to Charlotte or grounded in Charlotte. One flight, UA348, which was coming from Newark, was diverted to Savannah.

Airport officials say passengers should reach out to the respective airlines for updated flight information.

Summey said the airport will reopen when law enforcement agencies give the all-clear.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.