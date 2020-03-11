Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades

FILE – In this March 17, 2018 file photo, boats move through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago. Chicago on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 joined the growing ranks of cities across the United States to cancel its Saturday St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid concerns about the coronavirus. The city will not be dyeing the river green either. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago has joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick’s Day parades over concerns about spreading the new coronavirus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the parade that was scheduled for Saturday posed too big of a public health risk. The cancellation is bad news for restaurants and bars that make a lot of money from the huge crowds that descend on the city to watch the parade and to watch the Chicago River dyed green.

Parades in Dublin, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco have already been canceled.