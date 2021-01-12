Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January

TAMPA (NEXSTAR/WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is giving away free chocolate fudge brownies throughout the month of January.

“Your afternoon treat is our treat. Enjoy a Chocolate Fudge Brownie – on us,” Chick-fil-A said on Twitter.

The restaurant chain said it’s a way to say “thank you” to its customers.

Chick-fil-A One members can redeem the offer using the Chick-fil-A mobile app through Jan. 23.

The offer can be redeemed at more than 2,600 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. by scanning or placing a mobile order on the app.

Create an account or check your Chick-fil-A® App to redeem your offer for one free Chocolate Fudge Brownie from January 11-23. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 11, 2021

