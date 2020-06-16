Breaking News
Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

by: Nancy Asiamah

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is in mourning after an officer was killed in a motorcycle accident in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chief William Jebb said Officer Angela Santiago was killed in an accident in East Windsor on Tuesday.

She was off duty during the accident.

Officer Santiago has been with the department since 2014.

