Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

National
(CNN) – Almost six million children’s water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The recall involved Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids

The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover. According to federal consumer safety regulators, the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

Officials said they received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching. Consumers are advised to stop using the bottles right away. They can reach out to Contigo to receive a replacement.

These water bottles were affected by another recall last August, when consumers received replacement lids.

