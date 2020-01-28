Cleanup begins at Alabama marina where fire killed 8

This photo provided by Mandy Durham shows a fire burning on a dock where at least 35 vessels, many of them houseboats, were destroyed by fire early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scottsboro, Ala. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.(Mandy Durham via AP)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) – Officials are trying to contain environmental damage at an Alabama marina where eight people died in a fire that destroyed dozens of boats.

Floating barriers have been installed to keep oil and other materials from spreading into waters near the Jackson County Park Marina.

The dock is on a creek that feeds into the Tennessee River, and officials say it doesn’t appear that pollution has reached the main water. But burned propane tanks are visible in water near the marina, along with an oily sheen.

The smell of gasoline was still strong Tuesday a day after the blaze.