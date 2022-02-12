UPDATE (2/11 7:31): The Conde Cavaliers rolled through the streets of Mobile on Friday night. Click the video above to watch the 50-minute long parade.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After spending the morning bringing Mardi Gras revelry to retirement homes and schools, the Conde Cavaliers will kick off the Mobile 2020 Mardi Gras parade season, rolling through downtown Mobile at 6:30 p.m.

The Conde Cavaliers will parade on Mobile Route A. You can find a map of the route on WKRG News 5’s 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule page.

Earlier in the day, folks were already out in droves, excited about Mardi Gras returning to Mobile after COVID-19 shut down celebrations in 2021.