Confederate Monument in Bentonville Square removed

National

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews are working on removing the Confederate Monument located on the Bentonville Square.

The statue will be relocated to a nearby park.

The statue of the Confederate soldier has been in the Bentonville Square since 1908 and has been the center of much controversy over the years.

It will be moved to the James H. Berry Park in Bentonville, where former Governor Berry is buried.

After its relocation, the Benton County Historical Society will own and operate the park and display the monument.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories