Coronavirus patients will not go to FEMA center in Alabama

(CBS) – Officials in Alabama said they don’t want to send a message that coronavirus patients aren’t welcome but that they are ill prepared to treat them.

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and other officials held a news conference Monday. He said coronavirus patients will not be heading to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it has cancelled plans to place passengers from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Anniston, Alabama after the community protested the decision.

The patients were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from Japan.