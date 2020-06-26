Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Department

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, center, listens as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey becomes emotional during a news conference in Minneapolis, Minn. George Floyd’s death and the protests it ignited nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality have raised questions about whether Arradondo — or any chief — can fix a department that’s now facing a civil rights investigation. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously voted to advance a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following the killing of George Floyd.

The council voted Friday in favor of a proposal to amend the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach.

Several more bureaucratic obstacles would remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot, where Minneapolis residents would have the final say. Friday’s vote comes as recent shootings in the area have heightened concerns about talk of eliminating police.

