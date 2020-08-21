Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat

INDIANAPOLIS — The Friday before the race traditionally marks Carb Day–but you won’t find any concerts or fan gatherings at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.

Still, drivers will take the track for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday–months after the originally scheduled May date.

In this edition of Countdown to Indy, Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will break down the entire field of 33 and put driver Helio Castroneves in “Hagan’s Hot Seat.”

The digital-only show streams at 12 p.m.